Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 6,992 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord makes up about 0.6% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Regal Rexnord worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after buying an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after buying an additional 1,159,687 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.58. 310,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

