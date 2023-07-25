Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.71.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE POW traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.32. 567,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 94.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
