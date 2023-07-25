Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Price Target Cut to GBX 223 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.90) to GBX 223 ($2.86) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Petershill Partners stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 165.60 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 400,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.48. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 241 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -517.50.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($94,627.52). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

