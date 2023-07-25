PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. 3,144,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.