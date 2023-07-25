Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 375 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 365,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 25,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.11.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $401.96. 795,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $381.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

