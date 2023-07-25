Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.35. 7,503,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,496,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

