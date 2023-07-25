Optimum Investment Advisors Has $552,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BA traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.03. 3,570,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

