OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 854 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. 3,891,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,986,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

