OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 271 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.59. The company had a trading volume of 671,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

