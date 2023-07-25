OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,483 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Unilever Price Performance
UL stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
