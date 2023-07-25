OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7,236.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 207.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $296,033,318,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG traded up $14.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.87. 1,124,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $154.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.