Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 8,656 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 2.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.11% of Fastenal worth $32,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after acquiring an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.61. 2,738,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

