Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 675 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $290.80. 1,269,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,229. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.