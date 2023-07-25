Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,587 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.82. 1,393,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

