NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.