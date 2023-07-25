Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 539,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,918,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

Insider Activity

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $5,387,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $7,796,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.