MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI traded up $41.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.62. The stock had a trading volume of 721,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,037. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.67 and its 200 day moving average is $507.33. MSCI has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About MSCI

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.82.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

