Morse Asset Management Inc Has $971,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,363,600,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $12,357,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

