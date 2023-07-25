Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,687,000.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TMTCU remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,679. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

TMT Acquisition Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

