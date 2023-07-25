Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,518,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAKU remained flat at $10.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.