Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,046 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 186.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 91,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 610,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 62.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 573,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 45.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 42,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,888,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,083,000 after buying an additional 892,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.61.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

