Mendel Capital Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 348,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,160. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,400.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.