Mendel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 938,875 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

