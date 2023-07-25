Mendel Capital Management LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,637. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.