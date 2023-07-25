Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.96. The stock had a trading volume of 422,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.