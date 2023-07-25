L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.09. The stock had a trading volume of 516,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,817. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

