Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 309 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $405,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 36.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.
Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.88. 1,172,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,040. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $265.60.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
