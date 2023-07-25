Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.45. 2,013,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.