Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.45. 2,013,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.