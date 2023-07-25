Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,202. The company has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

