Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 8,974,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,119,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

