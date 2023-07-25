Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.19-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.18 billion-$20.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.66 billion. Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.18.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Insider Activity

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

