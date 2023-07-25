Keb Asset Management LLC Buys 21,820 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after buying an additional 3,753,445 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,450,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 443,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,456. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

