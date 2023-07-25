JTC (LON:JTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 880 ($11.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 760 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.03) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of JTC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of LON:JTC traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 735 ($9.42). The stock had a trading volume of 456,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,594. JTC has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.82) and a one year high of GBX 860 ($11.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 723.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 728.70.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

