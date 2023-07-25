iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,763 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $106,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,876 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

