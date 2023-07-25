iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.93. 1,133,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $458.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

