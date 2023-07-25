iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Old North State Trust LLC’s Largest Position

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 10.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. 1,113,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,133. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1161 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

