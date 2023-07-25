International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

