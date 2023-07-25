Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,087,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.