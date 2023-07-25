Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$79.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.31.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$68.80. 436,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.04. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$53.43 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.04 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.9491124 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

