Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.32. The firm has a market cap of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

