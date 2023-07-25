Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 84 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.63.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.32 and its 200 day moving average is $246.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

