Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 201 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $401.83. 532,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,421. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $404.91. The stock has a market cap of $380.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.11.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.