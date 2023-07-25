Hamilton Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $293.11. 6,439,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,580,102. The stock has a market cap of $751.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.43 and a 200-day moving average of $220.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.