Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.13 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.45. 339,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,194. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

