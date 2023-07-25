Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PJAN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,412 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

