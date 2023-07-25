Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 724,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,791. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $163.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

