Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.57. The stock had a trading volume of 739,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,915. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.