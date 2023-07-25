Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) by 209.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Gorilla Technology Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRRR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.
Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile
