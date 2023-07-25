General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,354,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,406. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in General Motors by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

