Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 210,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,081,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 19,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. 4,957,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.